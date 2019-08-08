Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Tripadvisor (TRIP) by $40.83 Million; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Newport Asia Lowered Its Stake

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.06 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 16.54 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video)

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 105.78% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Rev $378M; 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q REV. $378M, EST. $361.2M; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 35.82 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 237,169 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $185.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).