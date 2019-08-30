Srs Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tripadvisor (TRIP) by $40.83 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Patterson Energy (PTEN) Stake Has Raised by Kahn Brothers Group Inc

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96B, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 4.54M shares traded or 5.68% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.58 million shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR SEES 2018 ADJ. EBITDA UP YOY, SAW ABOUT FLAT; 27/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Inc.: Kaufer 2017 Total Compensation Included $18.3M Option Awards; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 10/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 12 Days; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $41; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – BOKUN WILL REMAIN BASED IN ICELAND, WITH IMMEDIATE PLANS TO EXPAND TEAM; 03/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Helps Accommodation Businesses Drive Visibility and Reach Highly Qualified Traffic; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 16C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank owns 182,928 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 188,325 were reported by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). New York-based Estabrook Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Art Advsrs has invested 0.17% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fdx Advisors holds 26,716 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Profund Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 0.01% or 69,890 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Lc holds 0.01% or 1,425 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 43,478 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Scotia reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd invested in 0% or 208,970 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 410,554 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Shares Enter Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy declares $0.04 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 06/27/2019: WTI,TRP,TRP.TO,PTEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobile (NYSE:XOM) by 248 shares to 19,574 shares, valued at $1.58 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 146,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,549 shares, and cut its stake in Idt Corp Cl B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase owns 0.02% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 83,648 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) owns 0.02% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 24,362 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 0.23% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 3.38 million shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 74,136 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 29,654 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 12,380 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 246,113 were reported by Services Automobile Association. Northern Trust stated it has 1.44 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Company has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 0.02% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 1.44 million shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corp accumulated 29,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 411,539 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny owns 0.02% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 39,106 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company holds 5,899 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.59M shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $152.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 310,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).