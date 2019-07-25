Srs Investment Management Has Raised Its Twitter (TWTR) Holding by $65.42 Million; Old Dominion Capital Management Position in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Has Boosted by $436,756 as Stock Value Rose

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 41.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.61 million, up from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 15.54 million shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 3,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $140.44. About 903,509 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark owns 72,206 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 22 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 9.62 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ftb holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 5,970 shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.06% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.07% or 3,000 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 775 shares. 3,725 were reported by Captrust Financial Advsr. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 1.02 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.37 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 9,338 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 27,835 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability holds 2.07% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 104,114 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Com has 1.76% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 553,988 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 25,593 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,313 are owned by Hengehold Capital Mngmt. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 5,263 shares. 54,592 were accumulated by Washington Comml Bank. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.24% or 200,343 shares. Greystone Managed holds 0.49% or 68,088 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 8,019 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Carroll Associates holds 0.03% or 2,940 shares. Middleton And Co Ma owns 21,485 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 69,000 shares.

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68M and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 20,358 shares to 12,050 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,370 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio Mid Cap (RSCO).