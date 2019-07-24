Srs Investment Management Has Raised Its Twitter (TWTR) Holding by $65.42 Million; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.70 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 84,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $161.94. About 254,672 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 41.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 2.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.61 million, up from 4.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 11.39M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 25/04/2018 – $TWTR’s daily user base grew by 10 percent, the sixth straight quarter of double-digit growth:; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Llc owns 0.04% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 11,845 shares. Maverick Cap Limited owns 231,220 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Whitnell And invested in 100 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,165 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 40,662 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 2,560 shares. Moreover, American Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1,771 shares. Highbridge Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.78% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 585,829 shares. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 91,751 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 184,508 shares. Enterprise Finance Services Corp stated it has 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 17,685 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

