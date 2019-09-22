Srs Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Facebook (Call) (FB) by $120.68 Million as Share Price Rose; As Verisign (VRSN) Shares Rose, Holder Capital International LTD Cut by $964,535 Its Holding

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 46.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,326 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, down from 9,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $190.69. About 517,194 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (FB) by 36.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 625,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $447.36 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – GOING TO LAUNCH AD PRODUCT THIS SUMMER GLOBALLY-ZUCKERBERG; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…; 28/03/2018 – Investors rotated out of the sector, following an uproar over the alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6; 23/03/2018 – FB: Information Commissioner’s Office tells judge they need warrant as have grounds for suspecting that @CamAnalytica has NOT deleted the Facebook data from its servers as asserted. – ! $FB; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 04/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg vows to work harder to block hate speech in Myanmar; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS URGES ZUCKERBERG TO THINK AGAIN ON APPEARANCE BEFORE LAWMAKERS

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 2.68M shares to 2.62 million shares, valued at $36.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 937,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,589 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,841 shares to 11,859 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,103 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).