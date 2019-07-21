Srs Investment Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake by $151.19 Million; Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Holding as Shares Rose

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 11.18M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 116.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 910,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.14M, up from 781,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $198.36. About 12.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – Formative Chatbot Integrations coming to Workplace by Facebook; 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACEBOOK SAYS FTC TOLD CO IT WILL SEND A LETTER REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE (CLARIFIES THAT FTC HAS NOT SENT A LETTER YET); 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Considers Ad-Free, Subscription Version: Report — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

