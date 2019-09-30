Srs Investment Management Has Decreased Its Twitter (TWTR) Position as Stock Rose; Birinyi Associates Increases Holding in Autozone (AZO)

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 1.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 5.73M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.81M, down from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 11.94M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 259,057 shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS) by 5,000 shares to 16,443 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,225 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgestream Partners Lp holds 0.81% or 6,563 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge LP stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability reported 476 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 916 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 433 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Raymond James Services Advsr reported 0.01% stake. First Personal Financial Service accumulated 97 shares. Truepoint Incorporated has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cadence Mngmt Lc has 1,386 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fiera owns 404,674 shares. Moreover, Hanseatic Management Ser has 0.78% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability reported 115,181 shares. 113,214 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Peoples Fin Services Corporation holds 0.2% or 363 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 103.38 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.04% or 206,848 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1.34 million shares. Bb&T Securities Llc owns 52,345 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jag Cap Lc holds 42,558 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Tremblant Cap Group Inc stated it has 2.61M shares or 5.59% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 179,640 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs accumulated 602,200 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 72,112 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. 72,112 are owned by Essex Investment Co Limited Liability Co. Samlyn Cap Ltd Company holds 173,730 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Gardner Lewis Asset LP holds 0.36% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 84,585 shares. Principal Inc holds 0.04% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp reported 133,491 shares.

