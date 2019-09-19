Srs Investment Management Has Decreased Electronic Arts (EA) Holding By $24.24 Million; Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Quixant (LON:QXT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quixant has GBX 425 highest and GBX 400 lowest target. GBX 412.50’s average target is 150.00% above currents GBX 165 stock price. Quixant had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Wednesday, March 27 with “Buy”. Peel Hunt maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 400 target in Monday, March 25 report. See Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) latest ratings:

Among 10 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.30’s average target is 8.83% above currents $99.51 stock price. Electronic Arts had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. As per Wednesday, May 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects reported 72 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 3,650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 1.83M shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Lp owns 17,464 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corp holds 1,931 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 13,498 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc has 0.27% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.01% or 12,041 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 20,897 shares. Amica Retiree Med has 0.66% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,985 shares. Sandler Cap stated it has 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1.23 million shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 16,713 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.40M for 39.49 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Quixant Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies PC based computer systems for the gaming industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 109.62 million GBP. The firm designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and distributes and delivers monitors. It has a 7.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s gaming platforms include QMax-1, QX-50, QX-40, QXi-6000, QXi-4000, QXi-300, QXi-307, QXi-306, and QXi-200; and gaming monitors comprise ultra high definition, curved, button decks, and standard gaming monitors.