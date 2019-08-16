Srs Investment Management Decreased Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holding by $40.83 Million as Valuation Declined; G-F-W Energy X LP Has Cut Stake in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $300,902 as Stock Value Declined

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.45. About 1.18 million shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 02/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR 1Q REV. $378M, EST. $361.2M; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 28/03/2018 – TripAdvisor: The most affordable times to visit luxury destinations, from the Caribbean to Hawaii; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor ‘Incrementally Positive’ About 2018 Revenue Prospects; 29/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Announces the “Most Excellent” Places to Travel Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 3.52M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis owns 800,680 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 549,154 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 810,153 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 409,864 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 412,265 shares. Northern has 1.76 million shares. Prudential has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 651,203 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Dupont Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 188,325 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Management Llc has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 208,970 shares. Penn Cap Inc owns 357,295 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 550,000 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $541.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. National Bank Of America De has 781,414 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.05% or 11,249 shares. Lafayette Invests has 0.55% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 28,930 shares. Horizon Invests Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 9,474 shares. Grp Inc has 54,299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.03% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 621,986 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 156,400 shares. Moreover, Davenport And Commerce Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 19,688 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 0.01% or 31,614 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 116,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 75,743 shares. Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Nomura Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 268,255 shares.

