Srs Investment Management Cut Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $225.38 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Bbr Partners Boosted Holding

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 16,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,809 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 26,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.48 million shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS TAPS TECH BANKER RYAN AS NEW M&A AMERICAS CO-HEAD; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 09/03/2018 – Cohn is the fourth high-profile Goldman alumnus to leave the administration; 08/03/2018 – CAIXABANK CABK.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.8 EUROS FROM 4.36 EUROS; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS PROSPECTS FOR MARKETS LOOK GOOD – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – DYAL, PETERSHILL ARE SAID TO TEAM UP TO TAKE STAKE IN CLEARLAKE; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit

