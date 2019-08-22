Srs Investment Management Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $225.38 Million; Stock Value Rose; Tableau Software (DATA) Shareholder Hmi Capital Has Cut Position

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.84M, down from 3.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 310,413 shares to 542,967 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

