Srs Investment Management Boosted Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake by $40.32 Million as Shares Declined; American Water Works Co (AWK) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Lowered Its Position

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 36,430 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 40,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.41. About 652,703 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 237,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61 million, up from 851,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $144.43. About 1.04M shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited holds 0.21% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 28,225 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss has 1.15% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 4,781 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 499,970 shares. Amp Investors Ltd reported 94,463 shares. Hightower Llc owns 5,367 shares. 130 were accumulated by Enterprise Svcs. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 5,785 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership has invested 0.57% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Diversified Com accumulated 1,559 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

