SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.68 N/A 1.00 4.07 Pretium Resources Inc. 9 5.71 N/A 0.26 41.85

In table 1 we can see SRC Energy Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pretium Resources Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to SRC Energy Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SRC Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Pretium Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SRC Energy Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SRC Energy Inc. and Pretium Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SRC Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Pretium Resources Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 63.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SRC Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.24% of Pretium Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of SRC Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year SRC Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Pretium Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Pretium Resources Inc. beats SRC Energy Inc.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.