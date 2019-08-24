SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.44 N/A 1.00 4.07 Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.50 N/A 17.98 4.96

Table 1 demonstrates SRC Energy Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Arch Coal Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SRC Energy Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. SRC Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Arch Coal Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1%

Liquidity

SRC Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Arch Coal Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Arch Coal Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SRC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SRC Energy Inc. and Arch Coal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SRC Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Arch Coal Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80 consensus price target and a 10.30% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% are SRC Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year SRC Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors SRC Energy Inc.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.