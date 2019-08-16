SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Contrasting side by side

Since SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) and Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.40 N/A 1.00 4.07 Solitario Zinc Corp. N/A -187.40 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SRC Energy Inc. and Solitario Zinc Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4% Solitario Zinc Corp. 0.00% -10.9% -10.7%

Risk & Volatility

SRC Energy Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

SRC Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Current Ratio is 16.2 and has 16.2 Quick Ratio. Solitario Zinc Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SRC Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of SRC Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Solitario Zinc Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of SRC Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.25% of Solitario Zinc Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SRC Energy Inc. 1.49% -19.05% -31.54% -21.08% -64.18% -13.19% Solitario Zinc Corp. -1.49% -8.6% -22.27% 11.38% -21.8% 33.58%

For the past year SRC Energy Inc. has -13.19% weaker performance while Solitario Zinc Corp. has 33.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SRC Energy Inc. beats Solitario Zinc Corp.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration and royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru, Brazil, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds interests in the BongarÃ¡ project comprising 16 concessions that covers an area of 12,600 hectares located in the Department of Amazonas, northern Peru; Chambara zinc property located in northern Peru; Newmont Alliance and the La Promesa project located in Peru. The company also owns royalty interests in Yanacocha royalty property in Peru; Pedra Branca platinum-palladium project in Brazil; and Montana royalty property in the United States; and Norcan and Aconchi royalty properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.