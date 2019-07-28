SRC Energy Inc. (SRCI) Analysts See $0.26 EPS; Aqr Capital Management Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake

Analysts expect SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) to report $0.26 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. SRCI’s profit would be $63.28 million giving it 3.61 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, SRC Energy Inc.’s analysts see -3.70% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 3.37M shares traded. SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) has declined 54.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCI News: 23/05/2018 – SRC ENERGY FILES OFFER TO EXCHANGE UP TO $550M NOTES DUE 2025; 22/04/2018 – DJ SRC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCI); 25/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY INC SRCI.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 03/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS THE MATURITY DATE OF THE FACILITY FROM DECEMBER 2019 TO APRIL 2023; 02/05/2018 – SRC ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C; 19/03/2018 SRC Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/04/2018 – SRC ENERGY – ON APRIL 2, 2018, ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – SRC Energy Shareholders Approve Six Director Nominees; 24/04/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 330,130 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock rose 10.97%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 304,727 shares with $56.95 million value, down from 634,857 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $50.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95 million shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Presidio Inc stake by 54,354 shares to 95,691 valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tegna Inc stake by 2.42M shares and now owns 9.36 million shares. Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley And stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Richard C Young owns 95,811 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 34,289 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.1% or 35,725 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated invested in 5,858 shares. De Burlo Group Incorporated holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 700 shares. Advisory Services Networks Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 13,250 shares. Naples Global Advsr has 0.53% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 11,192 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv accumulated 610 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank owns 27,304 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.21% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 11,693 shares. Moreover, Adirondack has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 45 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern had 14 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital.

