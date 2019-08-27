SRC Energy (AMEX:SRCI) Lost It’s MKM Partners “Buy” Rating; Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner (MPLX) Shorts Raised By 7.01%

MKM Partners cut the shares of SRC Energy (AMEX:SRCI) from a “Buy” rating to a “Neutral” rating in a a research note issued to clients on Tuesday, 27 August.

Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner (NYSE:MPLX) had an increase of 7.01% in short interest. MPLX’s SI was 11.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.01% from 10.80 million shares previously. With 1.82M avg volume, 6 days are for Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner (NYSE:MPLX)’s short sellers to cover MPLX’s short positions. The SI to Mplx Lpunits Representing Limited Partner’s float is 4.11%. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 1.00 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. The company has market cap of $28.97 billion. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing divisions. It has a 11.91 P/E ratio. The firm engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Among 6 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. MPLX LP has $39 highest and $3300 lowest target. $36.33’s average target is 32.59% above currents $27.4 stock price. MPLX LP had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPLX in report on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 12. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 11 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX LP shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L holds 36,100 shares. Blair William Company Il accumulated 10,029 shares. Cincinnati Insur Communication invested in 155,044 shares. 492,094 were accumulated by Westwood Grp. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 46,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Avenir Corp holds 225,520 shares. 9,247 are held by Raymond James Trust Na. Pinnacle Holding Limited Company accumulated 0% or 95,010 shares. 5,929 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Bollard Limited Liability stated it has 86,807 shares. 139,716 are owned by Mai Cap Mngmt. 12,500 were accumulated by Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Clal Enterprises Holdings holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Boston invested in 0% or 38,926 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Peiffer Garry L. also bought $513,259 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares. Shares for $1.16 million were bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D.

Among 4 analysts covering SRC Energy Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SRCI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SRC Energy Inc. Common Stock has $8 highest and $600 lowest target. $7.25’s average target is 55.91% above currents $4.65 stock price. SRC Energy Inc. Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. It has a 4.54 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017.