Srb Upped Its Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding by $21.60 Million as Market Value Declined; York Capital Management Global Advisors Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Trimmed as Market Valuation Rose

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 9.90 million shares traded or 21.65% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 419,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.94M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 4.09M shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Fierce Medical: AstraZeneca taps Owlstone for breath biopsy services; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 05/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – MR MARKHAM INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD AT CONCLUSION OF 2019 AGM; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from AstraZeneca Pharma India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.51 BLN RUPEES VS 1.17 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – REDX PHARMA PLC – REDX APPOINTS SENIOR ASTRAZENECA EXECUTIVE AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 66.32M shares to 132.07 million shares, valued at $248.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 152,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 422,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.23B for 23.02 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

