Srb Upped Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stake by $21.60 Million; Stock Declined; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Holder Scopia Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 593,562 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 50.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 2.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.71 million, down from 4.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 97,236 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPR CEO SEES ASCO PURCHASE EXPANDING AIRBUS, MILITARY CONTRACTS; 14/03/2018 SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEINGS PRESENTATION AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 305,328 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.11% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 15,709 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 21,061 shares. World Asset has 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 4,792 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 11,490 shares. 1.20 million are held by Tpg Gru Holdings (Sbs) Advsrs. Great Lakes Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc has 5,737 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Management Lp has invested 0.06% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Blackrock accumulated 0.03% or 7.06M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 2,857 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.16% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 4,000 shares. Atwood Palmer accumulated 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 6,969 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 559,125 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning holds 49,427 shares. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.68% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 121,496 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank & holds 0.42% or 70,605 shares. Sit Inv Associates Inc owns 176,760 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.33% or 155,984 shares. Acg Wealth has 10,116 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0.35% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.26 million shares. Beese Fulmer Invest has 0.9% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bokf Na accumulated 64,023 shares. 49,708 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. 5,500 were reported by Birinyi. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 19,979 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800.

