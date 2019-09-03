Srb Trimmed Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $665,000; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock Price Rose While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Cut Stake by $334,272

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 109,248 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio 1Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 19/04/2018 – FFBC 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.84%, EST. 3.71%; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $161.56. About 287,556 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PRO, LIQT, PBI – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triple Frond Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.61% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). The Missouri-based Shelter Mutual has invested 3.8% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Comml Bank stated it has 26,525 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 288,324 shares. The Indiana-based Donaldson Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Btim owns 35,730 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Management owns 35,600 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,062 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 4,316 shares. Blair William Company Il reported 984,143 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 0.2% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Cookson Peirce & Co holds 1.35% or 120,360 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt reported 7,760 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.02% stake. Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 1.31M shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.13M for 36.06 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability has 11,815 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 22,124 shares. Walthausen And Communication Limited reported 302,804 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 0.01% or 3.61M shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability owns 8,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 18,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 248,404 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 10.22M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Moreover, First Tru Limited Partnership has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 100,137 shares. Neumeier Poma Counsel Lc owns 1.57M shares. Pinebridge LP owns 101,052 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “First Financial Bank Completes Acquisition of Bannockburn Global Forex, LLC – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) to acquire Bannockburn Global Forex – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $141,869 activity. The insider Ach J Wickliffe bought 129 shares worth $3,124. Another trade for 257 shares valued at $6,199 was made by FINNERTY CORINNE R on Wednesday, April 10. kramer william j also bought $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10. $11,891 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by olszewski richard e. Rahe Maribeth S bought $15,413 worth of stock. Booth Cynthia O bought $6,249 worth of stock or 258 shares.