Srb Trimmed Its Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Market Value Rose; Greatmark Investment Partners Decreased Its Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Position by $342,070

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.27. About 150,915 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 4,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 653,578 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 153,272 shares to 153,872 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 20,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 0.36% or 6.50M shares in its portfolio. 3,917 were reported by Weatherstone Capital Mngmt. Alps has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4,128 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 150,832 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.07% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 816,491 are held by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. D E Shaw & reported 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 170,707 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.11% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Comgest Glob Investors Sas invested in 0.2% or 68,900 shares. Markel owns 74,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 6,243 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Lp reported 2.01% stake. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio.