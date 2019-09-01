Srb Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Trimmed by $665,000; Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Raised Its Stake by $3.02 Million

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 481,337 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $835.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 8.43 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS IN FUTURE; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $532,103 activity. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390. Shares for $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

