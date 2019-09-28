Srb Raised Its Position in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) by $883,500; Slate Path Capital LP Has Upped Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $9.72 Million; Share Value Declined

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.63. About 58,751 shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 28.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 615,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.62 million, up from 480,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 579,098 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Resolves Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO END 2018 WITH ABOUT $1.0 BLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 11,780 shares. Sio Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 151,553 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 3,970 shares. Healthcor Mgmt LP holds 468,540 shares. Nordea Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 2,986 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity reported 5,121 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.04% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 4,766 shares. Alkeon Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Federated Pa reported 467,149 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 1,067 shares or 0% of the stock.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 328,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,255 shares to 3,246 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,764 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank reported 13,676 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 32,654 shares. 2,653 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Credit Suisse Ag has 10,967 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tru Communications Of Vermont owns 126 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 21 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 11,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 4,887 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 2,321 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 1.14M shares. 25,607 were reported by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 13,005 shares. United Ser Automobile Association accumulated 2,336 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Management Lp De invested in 16,992 shares or 0.13% of the stock.