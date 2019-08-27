Srb Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Decreased by $665,000 as Share Value Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Value Rose, Capital Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $158.91. About 265,491 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 6.82 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1.32M shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.04% or 47,217 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd reported 6,877 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1.31 million shares. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 21,256 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 1,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 43,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 34,185 shares. Trb Lp reported 88,500 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Old Natl Bank & Trust In accumulated 0.02% or 2,938 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Blackrock reported 11.40 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pecaut And holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 7,950 shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verisk Analytics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of VRSK October 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ISO, Intterra, and Western Fire Chiefs Association Form Partnership to Help Better Understand Wildfire Risk for Communities – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.