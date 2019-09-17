Srb Position in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Increased by $883,500 as Stock Rose; As Coca (KO) Stock Value Rose, Raymond James Trust Lowered Its Position

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 21,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 782,761 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.86M, down from 804,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 4.50 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.68. About 11,576 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 3,239 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 9,991 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Co accumulated 15,187 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 10,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 27,000 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 39,004 shares. Bogle Inv Management LP De stated it has 0.13% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 109,439 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 11,393 shares. Aperio Group Limited Company invested in 8,781 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 390 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 85,609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Westwood Holding Group Inc Inc holds 160,809 shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,539 shares to 3,724 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,764 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Blockchain Firm Settles With SEC Over Unregistered $6.3 Million SAFT – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Meridian Counsel has invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 8,775 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Founders Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) reported 961,341 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Welch Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.44% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 80,523 shares. Independent Incorporated holds 0.89% or 45,127 shares. Cibc Mkts owns 3.14M shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns reported 1.01% stake. Cwm Ltd accumulated 455,843 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc accumulated 30,797 shares. Pathstone Family Office reported 6,206 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,619 shares stake. 501,440 are owned by Sector Pension Inv Board. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited, a Singapore-based fund reported 386,581 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.11 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.