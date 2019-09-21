Srb Position in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Has Boosted as Valuation Rose; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holding

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 517,013 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 106,027 shares traded or 125.34% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,255 shares to 3,246 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN) by 20,680 shares to 79,320 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.