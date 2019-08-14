Srb Lowered Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Stephens Has Raised Holding by $1.28 Million

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 20,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 107,284 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 86,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 12.28M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 09/05/2018 – Aptiv at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup had told CNBC that a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi credit card accounts tied to the Department of Defense

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $153.9. About 207,890 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co holds 93,322 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Synovus Fin owns 19,169 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pnc Finance Service Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 73,204 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc has 12,026 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Llc invested in 88,569 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 80 shares. 104,718 are owned by Triple Frond Prns Ltd Llc. 7,919 were reported by Fdx Advisors Inc. Psagot Invest House stated it has 4,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 67,400 shares. Df Dent Incorporated reported 3.86% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6,201 shares to 43,856 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 11,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).