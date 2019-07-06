Srb Lowered Stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $665,000; Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Raised Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,520 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.70M, up from 96,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 481,437 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $148.87. About 1.38 million shares traded or 74.04% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited holds 30,597 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt owns 997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comgest Global Investors Sas reported 14,200 shares. Quantbot Techs LP invested in 0.48% or 14,599 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 15,848 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 3,602 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 11,528 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jag Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.54% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 5,159 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha holds 15,201 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorp And Tru holds 2,649 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bath Savings, a Maine-based fund reported 7,240 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 575 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 57 shares. Wendell David Associate Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 59,061 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $61.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,026 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $352,538 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% or 17,100 shares in its portfolio. 9,450 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder. Schroder Inv Management Grp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 744,427 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% or 9,559 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 228,038 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 7,188 were reported by Arete Wealth Ltd Liability. Harding Loevner LP reported 3.22M shares stake. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 0% or 1,122 shares. Hengehold Capital Lc holds 1,618 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 80 shares. New York-based Loews has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Madison Invest Holdg Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,101 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 196 shares stake. 49,081 are held by M&T Bancshares Corporation.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $179.16 million for 33.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.