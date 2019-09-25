Srb Increases Holding in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT); Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Lowered Its Invesco LTD (IVZ) Holding by $329,520 as Share Value Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 16,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 66,713 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, down from 83,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.73. About 478,584 shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 12/03/2018 – Invesco expands Global Solutions Team to meet the evolving needs of clients; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EQQQ Fund: Net Asset Value(s); 22/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Shareholders Call for Board Changes; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EMEA ETFs: Net Asset Value(s); 23/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual and £153m trust part ways over fee dispute; 06/03/2018 Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Energy Adds Glencore, Exits Weatherford; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 40% Position in Evofem Biosciences; 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC – ITS SUBSIDIARY, IRISH LIFE GROUP LIMITED, HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A STRATEGIC HOLDING IN INVESCO LTD

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.1. About 4,665 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold IVZ shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $272.49M for 7.21 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70M and $90.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 8,784 shares to 17,629 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $846,920 activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of stock. CANION ROD also bought $212,400 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

