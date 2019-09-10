Srb Increases Holding in Cvs Caremark (CVS); Capital Southwest (CSWC) Stock Value Declined While Moab Capital Partners Cut by $1.65 Million Its Position

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.64. About 32,820 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.67. About 7.29M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Commercial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 15,693 shares or 0.98% of the stock. 76,395 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology L P. Communication Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.33% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.76% or 13,716 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 187,556 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt owns 0.45% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,035 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Tortoise Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 28,183 were reported by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc. Pnc Fincl Ser Gp invested in 0.08% or 1.48M shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 1.17% or 198,995 shares. Westwood Grp, Texas-based fund reported 2.27 million shares. Convergence Invest Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Yhb Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 0.83% or 98,519 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 74,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested in 0% or 500 shares. 14,059 are owned by Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company. 276 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated Inc. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 20 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 30,798 shares. First Manhattan reported 634,902 shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 39,728 shares. Greenwich Investment owns 15,750 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Asset Mgmt Inc has 58,192 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Geode Lc invested in 0% or 11,586 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 42,578 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,311 activity. BATTIST CHRISTINE also bought $19,888 worth of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares.