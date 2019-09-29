Srb Increased Its Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Holding by $883,500 as Market Valuation Rose; Td Capital Management Decreased Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $1.15 Million

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.63. About 67,671 shares traded or 41.78% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carderock Cap Management stated it has 799 shares. Peoples Financial Serv reported 0.2% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 4,579 are held by Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Co. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 36,068 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kbc Group Nv has 0.18% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Midas stated it has 4,950 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Telemus Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Eagle Asset owns 85,256 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. King Luther Corporation accumulated 2,371 shares. Navellier & Associates has invested 0.76% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 188,879 shares. 25,874 were accumulated by Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Limited Co reported 5,543 shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 25,274 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $492.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 15,702 shares to 662,108 shares, valued at $38.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 40,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

