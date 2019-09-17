Srb Holds Stake in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT); Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $12.00 Million as Stock Rose

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 90,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.79 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.66. About 4.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $100.69. About 6,364 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 69,964 shares to 335,162 shares, valued at $66.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 12,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4,916 shares to 7,196 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,980 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

