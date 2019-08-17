Srb Holds Holding in Cvs Caremark (CVS); Cypress Capital Group Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) Decreased as Market Value Declined

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 23,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 51,124 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 74,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 2.40M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Margin Near Low End of Range of 15.9% to 16.3%; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.55 million shares traded or 12.88% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Growth From Meat Alternatives Could Boost ConAgra’s Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust (FMB) by 22,950 shares to 68,483 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096. 10,000 shares were bought by GREGOR JOIE A, worth $299,865 on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Llc holds 0.03% or 250,922 shares in its portfolio. Westchester Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 100 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated owns 27,950 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 35,291 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership reported 16,454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Wesbanco National Bank holds 0.08% or 58,460 shares. Coho Partners Ltd holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 4.36 million shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 52,220 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.02% or 710,031 shares. At Savings Bank has invested 0.07% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 48,800 shares. Scotia Capital reported 33,449 shares stake. Oakworth Capital holds 7,138 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 39,675 are held by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 14.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CAG’s profit will be $194.64M for 18.42 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Conagra Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Things You Can Expect With CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Update – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s The Not-So-Crazy Speculative Case for CVS Health Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 783,285 are held by Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Tekla Capital Mngmt Limited Co has 1.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0.08% or 3.41M shares. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd holds 1.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 143,539 shares. Hgk Asset Management has 1.87% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Smith Moore & Co holds 0.13% or 9,974 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 147,490 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citizens & Northern Corporation holds 38,547 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cadence Natl Bank Na has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Taconic Capital Ltd Partnership has 1.86% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 465,000 shares. Richard C Young Limited stated it has 1.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westwood Holdg Gp has invested 1.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Korea Corporation holds 0.31% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio.