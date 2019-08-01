Srb Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Lowered by $665,000; Ametek New (AME) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Boosted Its Position by $2.25 Million as Stock Value Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $152.45. About 475,263 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 99.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 27,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 54,338 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 27,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 766,789 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corp to AMETEK, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.1% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1.32 million shares. Moreover, Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Waddell & Reed has invested 0.52% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 10 holds 8,318 shares. Girard Prtn owns 4,358 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested in 2.82% or 221,438 shares. Signaturefd holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,911 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.05% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 23,327 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 50,570 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Company owns 1,690 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Timessquare Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 765,490 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hl Fincl Services Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 36,977 shares.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk Data Exchange Reaches Milestone: 100 Billion Miles of Driving Data – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk to Acquire PASCO’s Aerial Survey Business in US to Strengthen Data Acquisition Capacity under Geomni – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Now – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Awaits Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.35 million activity.