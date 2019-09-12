Srb Has Raised Its Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Stake by $883,500; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position Held by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 25,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 84,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.18 million, up from 58,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.66% or $7.57 during the last trading session, reaching $214.41. About 1.35M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $102.79. About 48,724 shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 1,685 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 4,265 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company owns 10,886 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested in 0% or 1,040 shares. Crosslink Cap holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 137,058 shares. Covington Capital holds 0% or 274 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 29,724 shares. Moreover, Bollard Grp Llc has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 300 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 4,450 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Peloton Wealth Strategists owns 13,525 shares. Evergreen Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,199 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 278 shares stake. Appleton Prns Ma has invested 0.53% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,209 shares to 249,144 shares, valued at $27.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 19,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,173 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 11,331 shares to 14,980 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Management holds 6,554 shares. The New York-based American Incorporated has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Ls Inv Lc reported 430 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 82,367 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 13,676 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 9,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Tarbox Family Office reported 64 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsrs has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 11,311 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 9,919 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). 521 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Company. 85,609 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Ma. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,239 shares.