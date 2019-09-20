Srb Has Raised Its Holding in Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) by $883,500; Adelante Capital Management Position in Highwoods Properties (HIW) Decreased by $5.76 Million

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.99. About 45,617 shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT)

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 140,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The hedge fund held 742,239 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.65 million, down from 882,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 156,010 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 53,563 shares stake. Massachusetts Svcs Ma accumulated 85,609 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 10,180 shares. Pnc Fin Gp Inc has 499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 5,005 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 32,654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 2,327 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Com has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Glenmede Trust Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,050 shares. Invesco invested in 235,620 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc stated it has 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Safety Insurance Group’s Earnings Take Reinsurance Hit – The Motley Fool” on February 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Safety Insurance Group: Lower Losses Drive Earnings Growth – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TOTAL’s (TOT) Unit to Expand Energy Storage Operation Via JV – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,539 shares to 3,724 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 2,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,012 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.20 million for 13.11 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Downtown office building to have Bank of America signage – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods Sells $54.5 Million of Non-Core Buildings – GlobeNewswire” published on January 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Highwoods signs long-term lease renewal in Tampa – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nashville’s office king isn’t going gaga after Amazon – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 362,575 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $42.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 23,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holdings (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 19,600 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 80 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 26,500 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc holds 0.07% or 305,485 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com, a New York-based fund reported 3.47M shares. 10,400 are owned by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 2.59 million shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). 1,993 are owned by Us State Bank De. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 24,873 shares stake. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 140,703 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 71,025 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).