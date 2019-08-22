Srb Has Raised Holding in Cvs Caremark (CVS) by $21.60 Million; Packaging Of America (PKG) Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 15,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 51,169 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 66,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 59,141 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 723,209 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 174,158 shares to 2.91M shares, valued at $168.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 1.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.