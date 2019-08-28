Srb Has Raised Cvs Caremark (CVS) Position by $21.60 Million as Share Value Declined; As Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Shares Were Volatile, Shareholder Engaged Capital Decreased Its Position

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.09 million market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Says Its Board Has Been Increased to Ten Members; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA NAMES CRAIG BARBAROSH & LOWELL ROBINSON TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA BOARD TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS O FENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group PLC Exits Aratana Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 1.87 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 107,877 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 25,064 shares. Sun Life owns 2,231 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0.06% or 678,803 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The invested in 0.22% or 313,280 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 8,103 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.12% or 14,489 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.28% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 10.82 million are held by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. Moreover, Fulton Financial Bank Na has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 36,789 shares. Inr Advisory Service Llc accumulated 0% or 24 shares. Boltwood Capital Management holds 9,080 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 1.68M shares or 1.4% of the stock.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

