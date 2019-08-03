Srb Has Lowered Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stake by $665,000; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Decreased by $72.00 Million Its Position

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.23. About 829,968 shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.33M, down from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Bitfinex finds Puerto Rico based Noble Bank after Wells Fargo exit – Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 17,545 shares to 2.81M shares, valued at $151.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 82,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 3.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arrow Fincl Corporation accumulated 12,891 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 231 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv stated it has 74,552 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price owns 104,720 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd Limited Liability Company has 545,630 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Com holds 29.09 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,404 shares. World Asset Mngmt has 0.7% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 1.09M shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Capital Management has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 0.32% or 3.66M shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Com Oh holds 24,619 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,618 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.07% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 5,300 shares. Parkside Bancorp owns 1,250 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt Corp holds 0.03% or 28,988 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De invested in 0.03% or 77,325 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.17% or 43,600 shares. Three Peaks Management Lc reported 22,734 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 4,128 shares. 1,015 are owned by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tompkins Fin Corporation invested in 0.01% or 478 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

