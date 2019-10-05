Srb Has Lowered Its Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by $302,863; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Snow Capital Management LP Upped Holding

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 2,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 4,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $490,000, down from 6,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $116.42. About 1.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 20,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 421,949 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.58M, up from 401,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 16/04/2018 – Speedway to acquire 78 Express Mart locations in New York; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 51,929 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $49.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,269 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Financial Bank And owns 144,600 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Wright Investors Ser holds 0.58% or 27,223 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 162,905 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Utd Asset Strategies holds 22,256 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 7.48M shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 878 shares. Haverford Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.11% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3,814 shares. Mason Street Advsr stated it has 94,501 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Manhattan stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Grp accumulated 63,059 shares. Connecticut-based Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $147.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.