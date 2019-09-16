Srb Has Lifted Its Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Position by $883,500; Centurylink Investment Management Company Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding as Stock Declined

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 23,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 43,984 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 67,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 10.70M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.99. About 34,340 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Amgen, Cisco & Berkshire Hathaway – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.88 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $256.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 20,308 shares to 70,037 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Scholastic Corp (SCHL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.