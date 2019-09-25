Srb Has Increased Its Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Position by $883,500 as Valuation Rose; Delphi Management Continues to Hold Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 43.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, up from 9,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $219.13. About 6.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’)

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $100.6. About 5,527 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 14,474 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth accumulated 24,099 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Todd Asset Limited Co holds 270,220 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Vision Cap Mngmt owns 75,336 shares or 3.91% of their US portfolio. Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation De, a Connecticut-based fund reported 76,948 shares. Colony Group Lc reported 1.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 31,091 shares. Advantage Inc holds 0.11% or 794 shares. Overbrook owns 36,472 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Menlo Ltd Company has 23,403 shares. Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 249,770 shares. Moreover, Capital City Trust Communications Fl has 2.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,962 shares. 4.98M were reported by Natl Pension Service. Orca Management Ltd Llc stated it has 14,039 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt owns 4.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 365,501 shares.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,082 shares to 9,750 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,969 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2,571 shares to 3,940 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,405 shares, and cut its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Arizona State Retirement System reported 22,671 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 22,739 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited owns 39,004 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Limited Company has 34,050 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has 9,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Co invested in 29,405 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vanguard holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 1.55M shares. 4,878 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors. Navellier & Associates has invested 0.12% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Metropolitan Life Co Ny has 4,887 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 25,607 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Amer Century has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 358,875 shares.

