Srb Has Decreased Its Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $665,000; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.34 Million

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 63,479 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.22M, down from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $261.38. About 411,298 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 179,581 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id has invested 2.82% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Hl Fin Lc holds 0.08% or 36,977 shares. Cleararc reported 3,978 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,942 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited invested in 0.12% or 4,970 shares. Creative Planning owns 4,960 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 46,975 were accumulated by Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 5,280 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 10,350 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake. Aqr Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 88,293 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 41,342 shares. Advisory Networks Llc invested in 0.01% or 950 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class A by 291 shares to 1,863 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 3,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).