Srb Has Cut Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $300,942; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Holding in American Elec Pwr (AEP) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 228,173 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.08M, up from 216,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.35. About 769,442 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,764 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $480,000, down from 14,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 6.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 29,254 shares to 31,333 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 17,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,361 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shaker Llc Oh reported 14,911 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 707,837 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,490 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co owns 5,515 shares. Citigroup owns 391,688 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,838 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 23,346 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited invested in 28,264 shares. 9,340 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% or 36,046 shares. Beacon Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 1 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Johnson Grp accumulated 0.15% or 19,771 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 142,224 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 2,646 shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Grp Ltd accumulated 577,775 shares. California-based Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 46,381 shares. Ledyard National Bank reported 2.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corporation reported 61,972 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank invested in 21,275 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 523,400 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ltd Partnership invested in 1.23% or 200,027 shares. Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.54% or 667,680 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2.37% or 134,997 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Argi Inv Services Llc reported 15,421 shares. Wellcome Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome reported 6.50M shares. Torch Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bainco Interest holds 173,259 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Cisco (CSCO) Stock Heading into Q3 2019 Earnings Wednesday? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 16.61 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.