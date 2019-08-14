Srb Has Cut Its Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $665,000; Morningstar Com (MORN) Market Valuation Rose While Sg Americas Securities Lowered Stake

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Morningstar Inc Com (MORN) by 87.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 22,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.93% . The institutional investor held 3,185 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 26,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Morningstar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 32,761 shares traded. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 14.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 06/03/2018 NUFARM LTD NUF.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$7.00 FROM A$6.50; RATING REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q EPS 98c; 18/04/2018 – LINK ADMINISTRATION HOLDINGS LTD LNK.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$8.48 FROM A$8.30; RATNG HOLD; 16/04/2018 – Marking 30 Years of the Annual Morningstar Investment Conference, Agenda Brings Transparency, Technology, and Responsiveness to the Forefront of Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar 1Q Net $41.9M; 03/04/2018 – Morningstar Credit Ratings Mall Monitor Finds 2012 Mall-Backed Loans Are Thriving but May Face lncoming Maturity Headwinds; 15/05/2018 – TRADE ME GROUP LTD TME.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$4.6 FROM NZ$4.27; RATING HOLD; 12/04/2018 – Morningstar: GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 09/04/2018 – MACQUARIE GROUP LTD MQG.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$118 FROM A$110; RATING ACCUMULATE; 21/05/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.70 FROM A$6.15; RATING HOLD

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.92. About 586,092 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 16.61M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 2% or 337,730 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 0.11% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 8,031 shares. Synovus Financial invested in 0.04% or 19,169 shares. Akre Mngmt Llc has 3.57% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 19,278 are held by Horizon Invests Lc. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 8,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 12,818 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk invested in 597,350 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 38,568 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Rampart Company Ltd reported 2,453 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1,780 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 121,414 are owned by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc Cl A by 381,320 shares to 490,120 shares, valued at $55.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd Cl A by 163,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spons Adr A.