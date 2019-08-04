Srb Has Cut Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Stock Rose; Jcsd Capital Stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.95. About 290,141 shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.23. About 829,968 shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verisk (VRSK) Scales New 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk to Acquire PASCO’s Aerial Survey Business in US to Strengthen Data Acquisition Capacity under Geomni – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% stake. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks reported 275,506 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 49,401 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Inc has 2,488 shares. 871,387 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Gam Ag stated it has 8,555 shares. Bell Bancorporation holds 0.24% or 6,773 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.79% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Norinchukin Bank The holds 196,216 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 7,051 shares. Mawer Inv Mgmt Ltd has 1.79% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ativo Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 20,114 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Sun Life Finance Incorporated stated it has 278 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.14M for 13.00 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsr invested in 47,848 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invests has invested 0.71% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 9,380 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Milestone Group Inc reported 33,270 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 79,067 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Leavell Inv holds 8,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 3,163 shares stake. United Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 39,294 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.25% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 10,803 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 14 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.