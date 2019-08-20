Srb Has Boosted Cvs Caremark (CVS) Position by $21.60 Million; Stock Declined; Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Holding Has Increased by Chatham Capital Group Inc

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 5.84 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 37,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 126,194 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 89,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 202,586 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.22; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL

Since March 15, 2019, it had 17 buys, and 0 insider sales for $609,187 activity. The insider LANDY MICHAEL P bought 397 shares worth $5,002. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. bought $243,998 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Monday, June 17. WOLGIN STEVEN B bought $20,643 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Friday, August 16. HERSTIK NEAL had bought 779 shares worth $10,002 on Monday, April 15. 1,587 shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison, worth $19,996 on Thursday, August 15. $500 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Rytter Katie.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 201,187 shares to 13,153 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering Of Common Stock – PR Newswire” on October 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Trenton, NJ – PR Newswire” published on October 19, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Lafayette, IN – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Share Price Is Up 45% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Corp.: How Unfair – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s The Not-So-Crazy Speculative Case for CVS Health Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.