Srb Decreased Its Holding in Ingersoll (IR) as Market Valuation Rose; Ghost Tree Capital Increases Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 513,378 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 41.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 2,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 4,012 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $509,000, down from 6,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.5. About 989,753 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact

More important recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.83M for 16.08 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Llc accumulated 3,156 shares. Fin Management Pro Inc reported 600 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 522 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.04% or 543,019 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has 1.23 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 3,308 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors accumulated 78 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Piedmont Invest Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 20,228 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited stated it has 863 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Mellon invested in 4.07 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Reilly Financial Lc invested in 600 shares.