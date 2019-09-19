Srb Decreased Henry Schein (HSIC) Stake by $339,204; Stock Rose; Ccm Investment Advisers Continues to Hold Position in J2 Global (JCOM)

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 5,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 89,081 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.92 million, up from 83,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 282,665 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 4,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 7,196 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 12,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $63.55. About 381,717 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 26/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Henry Schein, Inc. and Certain Officers – HSIC

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Henry Schein’s Steven W. Kess Receives Honorary Membership From the American Dental Association – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Pick Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50 million for 18.47 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aurora Counsel reported 23,627 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,800 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 51,366 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 79,010 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 5,497 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 4,592 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Comerica Savings Bank holds 29,694 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 3,750 shares. Morgan Stanley has 250,720 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Investment Corp invested in 0.01% or 28,600 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 75,403 shares. First Personal Service stated it has 0.02% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fiera invested in 196,095 shares.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Everyday Health Group Acquires BabyCenter, the Leading Global Digital Parenting Resource – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is J2 Global Inc (JCOM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Gained 78% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Everyday Health acquires Babycenter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J2 Global Appoints Nate Simmons as President, Cloud Services – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.