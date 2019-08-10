Srb Cut Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by $665,000; Foster & Motley Raised Its Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stake by $317,108; Valuation Declined

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 484,303 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 56,941 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 49,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 528,716 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SAYS INTENDS FOR UNIT TO COMMENCE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei has invested 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ameriprise Financial reported 367,835 shares stake. Loews stated it has 50,000 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0.07% or 6.73 million shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks accumulated 275,506 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp reported 1.89M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,674 shares. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,396 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,122 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Adage Partners Gp Ltd Com holds 205,800 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Lc has 3,190 shares. Apis Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 10,750 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 2,896 shares. Alps has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,839 shares to 157,518 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,302 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Etf.